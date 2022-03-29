The spring semester is winding down, but Tyler Junior College is already gearing up for May and summer classes.
Online registration is now open at TJC.edu/summer.
TJC offers a variety of terms to choose from, including:
• May Term: May 16-June 3
• Summer I: June 6-July 8
• Summer II: July 9-Aug. 12
Offered in both online and in-person formats, summer classes at TJC are a great way to pick up valuable credits and stay on track toward graduation.
“Summer is the perfect time for any kind of student!” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions. “Whether you want to get started on a new career, get ahead on your studies or you want to free up some time during the regular, fall semester, we have classes to help you achieve your goals.”
Students can expect small class sizes and high-quality academics — plus caring faculty and staff who are eager to help them succeed.
For more information on how to join TJC this summer, go to TJC.edu/summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.