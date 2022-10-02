Tyler Junior College’s Earth and Space Science Center has rolled out an eventful fall schedule, with highlights including a new dome show with a Halloween theme plus a visit from an expert on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Throughout the month of October, “Spooky Space” will show daily at noon in the center’s Hudnall Planetarium dome.
Suitable for ages six and up, this show introduces audiences to popular Halloween characters and their spooky counterparts in space. Ghosts become nebulae and vampires become black holes in this show for the Halloween season.
The center’s newest dome show, “Astronaut: Ocean to Orbit,” explores the ways in which NASA uses underwater environments to simulate life and work in space, offering a fascinating look into the high-tech world of astronauts.
Join astronaut Chris Cassidy (current International Space Station Commander) as he trains in his space suit alongside a full-sized mock-up the International Space Station in a giant underwater facility in Houston.
Dive to the sea floor with NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps as she lives underwater with fellow astronauts for 10 continuous days at Aquarius Reef Base in Florida. Find out what it takes to live and work in space.
Star Party set Oct. 1
The center will welcome guests for its monthly Star Party on Saturday, Oct. 1, with experts and plenty of telescopes on hand for gazing at the night sky. The night sky will also be on display in the dome theater.
Scientist to discuss James Webb Space Telescope
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the center will partner with the TJC STEM Club to welcome Dr. Scott Acton, scientist and expert on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
During a public science lecture at 6 p.m., Acton will share his expertise on the telescope, including some of its more recent images of the depths of space.
At 7:30 p.m., Acton will be available for questions during a reception and star party. Telescopes will be set up outside and a James Webb-related star talk will be presented in the planetarium.
LASER Rock and Roll Saturday
The planetarium will be filled with music on Oct. 15, as the center hosts LASER Rock and Roll Saturday.
At 7 p.m., “Fright Light Halloween” will fill the dome with Halloween-themed music and lights; and at 8 p.m., “LASER Metallica” will be on full blast with rock tunes by one of the pioneering groups of the heavy metal genre.
Metallica has experienced a rebirth lately, since their music was prominently featured in the recent season of the Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”
For show times and ticket information, visit sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.