On Sunday evening, Tyler Junior College’s Apache Chiefs and Student Ambassadors will host an event designed to help new students find their classes, which begin Monday, Aug. 28.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, TJC students can bring their class schedules and meet in the Apache Rooms located in the Rogers Student Center on the TJC central campus. TJC student leaders will escort the new students around campus and help them locate their classes.
IT staff will be available for assistance, as well as other support services and organizations such as the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, TRiO, and Career Planning.
The event will also include free food and outdoor games.
