Due to the threat of thunderstorms, Tyler Junior College officials have canceled the victory lap parade for December graduates, which was scheduled to begin at noon today.
The event will not be rescheduled.
On Friday, Dec. 17, TJC will host multiple commencement ceremonies in Wagstaff Gymnasium on the TJC main campus at the following times:
• 9 a.m. — School of Humanities, Communications & Fine Arts
• 11 a.m. — School of Engineering, Mathematics & Sciences
• 1 p.m. — School of Professional & Technical Programs
• 3 p.m. — School of Nursing & Health Sciences
The ceremonies will be broadcast live on the TJC Facebook page and at TJC.edu/Graduation.
