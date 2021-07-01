Tyler PD looking for second Jacksonville man in shooting death of woman

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department named a second suspect Thursday that is allegedly involved in a shooting that took place at a Tyler business on Sunday evening, which resulted in the death of Tyisha Brown, 46, of Katy.
An arrest warrant (murder) for Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville was issued Thursday. The warrant includes a $750,000 bond.
Earlier this week a warrant was issued for another Jacksonville man, Decorrian Wayne Lofton, 22.
Willis was originally named as a victim in the shooting, but since has been released from the hospital.
According to the Tyler Police Department Facebook page, both Willis and Lofton are on the run, and both are considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of either Willis or Lofton is asked to call the Tyler Police Department (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers (903) 597-2833.
The shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. Sunday after an altercation broke out in the in the parking lot of New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, located in the 3700 block of Old Troup Highway in Tyler.
Brown, who would have celebrated her 47th birthday the following day, was hit by gunfire while inside the daiquiri shop.
Michelle Dillon contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.