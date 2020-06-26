Tyler's Texas Rose Festival will not take place this year

In a story that was first reported by the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the 2020 edition of the Texas Rose Festival, will not take place in this year, due to concerns regarding coronavirus (COVID-19).
The report stated that the 2020 festival has been postponed until Oct. 14-17, 2021.
The event's court will remain the same for 2021.
The three-day festival, which originated in 1933, commemorates the rose-growing industry in Tyler.
