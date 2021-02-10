A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Kara Kuczkowski and Austin Davis, both of Bullard, were named to the Presidents List.
Meagan Cudd of Jacksonville was named to the Deans List.
