CORRECTION: The Jacksonville Progress inadvertently published incorrect hours for early voting in Cherokee County. An updated story includes the actual hours that the polls will be open locally.
We regret the error.
- - - -
Early voting for a July primary election will continue through Friday, July 10.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today (July 7) and Thursday (July 9), as well as from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday (July 8) and Friday (July10).
Polling sites are located at The Cherokee County Election Department, located at 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk; Alto's The River Church at 595 Marcus Street; and the Norman Activity Center, 526 E. Commerce St. in Jacksonville.
Local races include a runoff for between Republican candidates Brent Dickson and Eric Long for county sheriff, and between county tax assessor-collector candidates Shonda McCutcheon Potter and Dana Nolley Chancey, also both Republican candidates. The winner of these races will be listed on the ballot for the November general election.
On the Democratic party ballot, two contested races are listed: Mary “MJ” Heger and Royce West are vying for a place on the November ballot for United States Senator, while Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo seek the Railroad Commissioner nomination.
A list of polling sites for the July 14 primary election will be published in Saturday's edition of the Jacksonville Progress. Identification is required when voting in person, with a list of acceptable forms of photo ID found at www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/need-id.html
For more information, visit www.co.cherokee.tx.us/ips/cms/othercountyoffices/elections.html
Updated information also may be found on the department's Facebook page, “Cherokee County Elections Dept.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.