UIL announces big news for band and baseball

AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met on Sunday and Monday to discuss proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music and policy.
One of the big decisions that was made by the Legislative Council was the passing of an amendment to hold State Marching Band contests for all conferences beginning next year. Currently only Class 4A, 5A and 6A schools are eligible for state competitions.
The Council approved an amendment to require best-of-three series in all rounds of the 5A/6A baseball post season leading up to the state tournament as a one-year pilot program.
At the present time coaches can agree, or flip a coin, to determine if a series or a single game will be played.
In golf, a decision was made to permit two coaches to actively coach during the course of play during all tournaments.
The Legislative Council also passed an amendment to all Class 2A schools the option to play "up" into Class 4A soccer, as Class 3A schools can currently do.
All rule changes passed by the Legislative Council must be approved by the Commissioner of Education before they take effect.
