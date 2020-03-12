UIL postpones Debate, Robotics competitions, attendance limits on basketball tourney

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) issued directives on Thursday morning that affect two academic competitions and the boy's state basketball tournament, in response to the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The UIL CX Debate State Tournament and the UIL State Robotics FIRST Tech Challenge will be postponed until further notice. Participating schools will be notified directly by UIL with updates as they become available.
“The health and safety of our students and schools is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, said in a media release. “It is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”
The boy's state basketball tournament will be played as scheduled beginning Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Those that have purchased tickets in advance will be allowed inside the arena, but no additional tickets will be sold, so as to limit the number of attendees in the building.
Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 for each participating school and will be made available after the completion of the semi-final games.
The UIL reasonably believes that this limit allows for attendees to have additional space and limit contact with other attendees.
