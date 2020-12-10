Carter BloodCare is in dire need of blood and the United Methodist Church of Frankston, 161 S. Weldon St. at Main St., has scheduled a blood drive to assist with the need. The blood drive, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, will take place in the gymnasium to allow a 10-foot space between donors.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival, which can be done online at www.carterbloodcare.org or by phone, by calling (903) 363-0400.
Donors will also need to complete a questionnaire before giving blood. The questionnaire can be found online at qs.carterbloodcare.org/HOME/INDEX, but must be completed only on the day of the appointment.
It is requested that potential donors who have been diagnosed with or are suspected of having COVID-19 refrain from participating until symptom free for at least a 28-day period. Individuals who are fully recovered from COVID-19 may be interested in convalescent plasma donations.
The United Methodist Church of Frankston maintains a Facebook page by the same name and a website, umcfrankston.org.
The church can be reached at (903) 876-2235.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.