The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced that 609 students have been listed on the Fall 2020 Provost’s Honor Roll. To receive this recognition, a student must achieve a 3.85 grade point average (GPA) or better on a 4.0 scale.
Tristen Shewmake, of Bullard, was named to the Provost’s Honor Roll.
In conjunction with this, 678 students were named on the Dean’s Honor Roll for Fall 2020. To receive this recognition, a student must achieve a 3.5 – 3.849 grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale.
Jakayla Pink, of Bullard, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Mary Hardin-Baylor is a private Christian university in Belton, Texas. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas, UHMB is the oldest continuously operating college in the state. Traditionally known for its production of educators, nurses, business leaders and missionaries, the university is also earning recognition for its talented science and music graduates, for its graduate programs and more.
For more information on UHMB, visit go.umhb.edu.
