The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor honored its 165th graduating class during a commencement ceremony Saturday, May 8, at Crusader Stadium. An estimated 490 students were awarded degrees for the spring semester, which included 415 baccalaureate degrees, 57 master’s degrees, and 18 doctoral degrees.
UMHB President Dr. Randy O’Rear commended students for their dedication and determination to finish their degrees during unprecedented times.
“During your junior year, the COVID-19 pandemic altered almost every aspect of college life. It was the longest spring break of all our lives!” O’Rear said. “As seniors, you also survived the once-in-a-lifetime winter storm. These things helped you learn to be intentional and to not take anything, even the little things, for granted. I hope that is one lesson that stays with you as you leave UMHB.”
Student awards given during the ceremony included the Provost Medal for highest overall GPA, which was awarded to 28 students who each graduated with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.
Five students were also recognized as having met all the requirements of the university’s honors program. To achieve this honor, students had to not only do the necessary coursework but also undertake a senior research project.
The Loyalty Cup, which is awarded to the student who is most representative of the ideals, traditions and spirit of the university, was presented.
Three officers were also commissioned during the ceremony.
The President’s Award for meritorious service went to David Castles of Bullard, Texas. Castles graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
