Area health care providers will be offering a variety of services to area residents at the 21st annual Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Family Life Center of The United Methodist Church of Frankston, 161 S. Weldon Street, at the intersection of East Main Street. The event is sponsored by the United Methodist Women and is free and open to the public.
Family Circle of Care Mobile Clinic will have walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations.
Christus Ross Breast Center will have the mobile bus providing mammograms. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 903-876-2235.
Carter BloodCare will be holding a blood drive during the event. Anyone eligible is invited to schedule an appointment for a donation. Those who have contracted COVID-19 and are fully recovered are eligible to donate blood 28 days after all symptoms have disappeared. Also those fully recovered from COVID-19 may express an interest in convalescent plasma donations.
Appointments may be scheduled online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/centers or by calling
903-363-0400.
Lake Palestine Animal Hospital will be there to answer questions for those with concerns about the health of their pets.
As an additional incentive to attend, the UMW will be providing door prizes.
The following providers will be present, providing for the following health needs:
Family Circle of Care Mobile Clinic, COVID-19 vaccinations; Carter BloodCare, blood donations; Christus Ross Breast Center, mammograms; Jacksonville Family, educational materials; UT Health Frankston Clinic, blood pressure; Catholic Charities and Rainbow House Food Pantry, blood pressure and blood sugar screening; Christus Trinity Clinic, BMI; and UT Health Science Center at Tyler, free colon cancer screening.
Providing insurance information will be Copeland Insurance Group, Maximus (Medicaid), UHC Dental, and United Healthcare.
Other providers include A Pineywoods Home Health Care, ACCESS Mental Health & FAYS Programs, Christus Mother Frances Breast Health, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Pain and Vascular Center, Country Place Senior Living Jacksonville, Fitness Center UMC Frankston, Frankston Family Dentistry, Kindred at Home, Lake Palestine Animal Hospital, Twin Oaks Health & Rehab and TxDOT.
The UMW encourages area residents to attend in order to increase their health awareness through education and prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.