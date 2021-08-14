Super Gallo Mercado supermarket in Jacksonville is under new ownership as long-time manager Tony Wilburn and his wife Ruth recently took the helm.
Previous owner Kari Powell Edmondson shared the news in a social media post and assured customers the store is in good hands.
“In 2004, my late husband, Cliff, and I opened Super Gallo Mercado on Highway 69 in Jacksonville. Our family has been honored to serve this community for 17 years and we will be eternally grateful for your friendship and your patronage,” she said “The time has come for me to pass the reins to a new owner, and it is with great confidence that I have sold Super Gallo to our long-time manager, Tony and his wife, Ruth. Since joining our team in 2009, Tony has been integral to the store’s growth and development. I am thrilled to be able to sell to someone local, someone you already know and trust. Tony loves the store as Cliff and I did and he will lead her forward into the future with a new vision.”
