Shawn Solly, the newest member of the Rusk Police Department, was sworn in by Chief Jeremy Black during the city council meeting Oct. 14.
“She has been with the Rusk Police Department for eight years a while back and we are excited to have her back home in her community, serving the folks that she’s always lived around. It’s an exciting time and I know the Rusk Police Department is happy to have her,” Black stated.
Before allowing Solly’s husband Phillip Solly, a Rusk firefighter and EMT, to pin her badge, Black commented on its symbolism.
“The badge is probably the most recognizable symbol for a police officer. It stands for things like authority and sacrifice. When we wear it, we use words like duty, honor and service,” he said.
The Sollys have two children who were also present for the ceremony, Addison, 14 and Anna, nine.
Mayor Ben Middlebrooks read a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Following the reading, the proclamation was presented to Rusk resident Savannah Raiborn, who serves as MDT Support Specialist at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Jacksonville, a program of the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
The council named Jack McMullen of the Rusk KOA as their nomination for the Cherokee County Appraisal Board. A vote will be taken in December and delivered prior to the end of the year. Those elected will begin their term Jan. 1, 2022.
Other items approved by council included:
• A fee schedule for the city cemetery;
• A correction of a typo in the ordinance adopting the tax rate for the fiscal year 2021-2022;
• Consent agenda.
A draft of an ordinance amendment related to the cemetery was presented to council.
“This comes from the new cemetery board. We’re trying to get some things lined out and organized on how we want to handle this,” said City Manager Amanda Hill. “This is a draft for us to add, delete, edit.”
Although a fee schedule was approved, no other action was taken.
The council also discussed the current fees for rental of the civic center as well as library fees. The item was tabled until the next meeting.
Once all city fees have been reviewed and decided upon, a single sheet listing all fees will be made available to residents, according to City Manager Amanda Hill. The purpose is to make fee schedules more accessible to the public, avoiding the need to read through individual ordinances to locate relevant fee pricing.
Following executive session, the council addressed a single item. They authorized the release of attorney bills, as requested on Oct. 4, 2021 by Ken Ferrara, without attorney general ruling for open records.
District 2 Councilman Walter Sessions was not present for the Oct. 14 meeting.
