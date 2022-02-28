United Fund of Cherokee County has officially launched its 2022 campaign after a brief hiatus due to a surge in COVID cases. The 2022 goal to raise is $52,500. Donations will be distributed to 17 pre-selected non-profit agencies throughout the county.
The United Fund has provided assistance to agencies in the Cherokee County area since 1975. Current agency recipients are:
• American Red Cross
• CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)
• Cherokee County Child & Family Services
• Cherokee County Crisis Center
• Christmas Cheer
• Clothes Closet & More
• Elijah’s Retreat
• ETCADA (East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse)
• Gateway Community Partners
• Good Samaritan
• Highway 69 Mission
• HOPE (Helping Others Pursue Enrichment)
• Meals on Wheels
• Packs of Love
• Salvation Army
• Texas Ramp Project
• You! Empower
For more information on the various non-profits supported by the United Fund, the organization provides links online at unitedfundetx.org/Home/Agencies.
All United Fund volunteers will be reaching out within the community to find workers and donors for this year’s campaign. Inability to have our standard kickoff luncheons has made this somewhat challenging, but there is a great team that is ready to work.
If you would like to participate in this campaign, contact Jaclyn Tyler at Austin Bank via email to jtyler@austinbank.com or by phone, 903-541-2050, to volunteer.
United Fund of Cherokee County can be reached by calling 903-21-2175, or sending email to ufetx.unitedfundetx.org.
For more information on the United Fund, visit the organization’s website, unitedfundetx.org or the United Fund of Cherokee County Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.