The United Fund of Cherokee County is seeking donations to assist with the financial backing for the various organizations United Fund supports. As of Wednesday, Dec. 16, only $39,327.04 had been raised towards a goal of $107,000, according to the United Fund’s Facebook page.
In order to spur donations, an anonymous donor has offered a drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card, according to the Facebook page. All who contribute a minimum of $40 through the non-profit’s website by Dec. 31 are eligible for entry in the drawing, which will be held Jan. 4 and the winner announced.
Visit unitedfundetx.org to make a donation. If giving $40 or more, send the emailed receipt to jtyler@austinbank.com to be entered in the Amazon gift card drawing.
Donations can also be sent by mail to United Fund, P.O. Box 111, Jacksonville, TX, 75766, but will not be placed in the drawing. Those sending contributions by mail should include an email address where a receipt can be sent.
United fund of Cherokee County is a 501(c)3 non-profit which assists many other non-profits throughout the county. Your single donation to United Fund aids many organizations, including the American Red Cross, Cherokee County Child & Family Service, Cherokee County Crisis Center, Christmas Cheer, Clothes Closet & More, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), East Texas Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (ETCADA), Elijah’s Retreat, Gateway Community Partners, Good Samaritan, HOPE, Highway 69 Mission, Meals on Wheels, Packs of Love, Salvation Army, Texas Ramp Project and You! Empower.
To donate to, or for more information on the United Fund of Cherokee County, visit unitedfundetx.org, find them on Facebook, or call Nancy Washburn at (903) 721-2175.
