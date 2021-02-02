Safe and available blood products can mean the difference between life and death for a patient who needs it. Blood transfusions are among the most commonly administered treatments for hospitalized patients.
Whether an individual is fighting the effects of COVID-19; hoping for an immunity boost from convalescent plasma; or requiring a transfusion following surgery, the community blood center is here to help. Carter BloodCare is only able to safeguard the blood supply for patients because of the voluntary, life-saving efforts of blood donors from the community.
In February, the season known for celebrating love, grateful patients say ‘I love you’ to their donors, without ever knowing who scheduled time in their day to help save their life.
United Methodist Church of Frankston is hosting a drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at 161 S. Weldon, in the family life center.
To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jennie Minter at (903) 876-2235.
To reduce wait times, appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donor.
Carter BloodCare continues to offer COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s web site that donors set up following a donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood.
For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
