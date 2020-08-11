RUSK – Organizers of Saturday's “United We Stand” prayer rally want to generate a faith-based movement to remedy problems that are dividing the country.
“What's going on in the world is a sin problem, and for it to stop, it needs to be healed by God,” said Jamie Slovacek, who helped organize the event. “We didn't want to sit around and do nothing; we believe the only way the United States, the world, is going to be healed is by God.”
Held at the courthouse square in downtown Rusk, the event drew between 150 to 200 prayer warriors, who hears messages from area pastors, along with live worship music.
The theme was 2 Chronicles 7:14, which focuses on God saying to those “who are called by my name” to humble themselves to the Lord, who not only will heal their sin, but their land.
People from a variety of backgrounds who were present wanted to unite so they could conquer the issues that divided them as a community, the men said.
“Others believe as we do, and all this stuff that's going on, they don't condone it,” Slovacek said.
Focusing on different aspects of the theme, speakers reminded those gathered of the Scripture's impact.
“Just listen to God's word – if that don't hit you in the gut, nothing will,” one speaker said, as another reminded the crowd, “God hears your prayers … he is able to do great things, if you believe.”
And a third speaker advised: “Realize our blessings come from almighty God … it's time as Americans that we humble ourselves and plead for his mercy. We want to go back to normal, but there is no normal … we must get back to God if we want to see change.”
Slovacek and fellow organizer Jeff Thompson said the idea for a spiritual solution came while at a church service, when the man preaching the Sunday message asked the congregation, 'If not me, who? If not now, when?'
“God spoke to us both, clear as a bell: If not me, who?” Thompson said, recalling how the point was hammered home one night as he and his wife watched the evening news.
Seeing reports of strife plaguing different parts of the country as peaceful protests were upstaged by vandalism and violence, he recalled “talking to the television, when she said 'You got it all wrong ... it's a sin problem.' And that spoke to me. God can take something bad and make it good. And that's all we're trying to do: We're meant to start a fire.”
The men said they were encouraged by Saturday's turnout, which has further cemented their desire to visit other counties to hold rallies there, as well.
“Rusk County, Smith, San Augustine, Anderson – we want to go because we want to start a fire,” Thompson said. “We want the people to take this out there, to put it out there.”
Slovacek agreed.
“Like Jeff was saying, the basics of it, we feel like this is where the rubber meets the road, if you believe in Jesus Christ. We want to unify: Unify the Church, unify the people,” he said. “We believe this is going to heal our nation.”
Ultimately, their goal is to host a two- to three-day revival.
"We've got big aspirations, but we know God is big enough for them, he can handle them,” Thompson smiled.
For now, though, they want to focus on bringing prayer warriors together for the specific purpose of healing the land through a united front.
“Things that are going on in this world, we know that people know that's not right,” Slovacek said. “And we believe is that people are good. Even though somebody may not be a Christian, may not go to church, the good that person has in their heart comes from God.”
