The University of Texas at Tyler announced students who were named to the fall 2021 President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an “A” in all courses. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor’s degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.
President’s Honor Roll students by hometown are:
BULLARD: Reagan Basher, Breanna Bowers, Paris Bramlett, Keyanna Brown, Sarah Campbell,
Michael Crawford, Chevante Goss, Harrison House, Erin Hulsman, Anna Luker, Christian Marshall, Brittany Mayne, Jaden Medders, Nathan Noland, Jackson Peer, William Richardson, Deszaray Sinclair, Emeline Smith, Alek Terho-Streck, Travis Traylor and Lori Wise
FRANKSTON: Savanna Cooper, Caleb Griffin, Alicia Gouvea, and Jonas Westbrook
JACKSONVILLE: Clarissa Bermudez, Shelby Cumbie, Bryan Gonzalez, Kaitlin Henderson, Stephanie Lacy, Matthew Nabi, Ceara Oliver, Mackenzie Ross, Sovan Ven and Manuel Zavala
NEW SUMMERFIELD: Collin Wilkerson
RUSK: Trisha Copley, Tatum Goff, Jennifer Humphries, Ricia Kincade and Jacob Williams
TROUP: Cassidy Burgess, Nina Duncan, Jonah Kenrick, Kristen Nelson and Dalton Puckett.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75.
To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor’s degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters. To qualify for the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy Dean's List, a student must have completed six or more credit hours in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75.
Dean’s List students by hometown are:
BULLARD: Luke Bowman, Alexandra Breedlove, Jordan Doughty, Maranda Gay, John Gragg, Natali Hall, Kaylee Homan, Shane Smith, Sheila Thomas, Lauren Turcios and Madison Washburn. FRANKSTON: Taylor Adams, Eduardo Altamirano and Maria Orozco
JACKSONVILLE: Fernanda Arredondo, Baleria Balderas, Miguel Balderas, Ty Killingsworth, Carina Gallegos, Melissa Hood, Maribel Leon, Joseph Monthie and Cristal Ponce
TROUP: Adan Castillo and Lorena Esquivel
