Update 9:20 p.m., Sat.: Hostage situation continues in Oakland community

Update, 9:20 p.m., Sat.: Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday evening the Cherokee County Sheriffs Department (CCSD) released a brief statement that said that SWAT teams from the CCSD, Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department and Texas DPS remain on the scene of a hostage situation on Hwy. 84 in the Oakland community.
A man continues to hold at least one woman hostage.
The situation began Friday night.
This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY - A person continues to be held hostage in the Oakland community, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Cherokee County SWAT continues to be on the same, as well as various other law enforcement agencies.
The situation began in the overnight hours.
State Highway 84 between Oakland and Maydelle is down to one lane due to the situation. Motorists should allow extra time for their travels through this area, or avoid the area if at all possible, as a heavy police presence is there.
