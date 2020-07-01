UPDATED AT 11 AM WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
AUSTIN – Two additional men were charged in connection with a May 30 vandalism of the Texas State Capitol, bringing the total number arrested to three, according to DPS officials.
Darius Deshawn Berkley, 22, of Austin, charged with rioting on the Capitol grounds, and Gerald Govan Brown, 18, of Pflugerville, who was charged in connection with the vandalism Capitol and the assault of a state trooper, were arrested Saturday on warrants.
DPS special agents obtained an arrest warrant and discovered Berkley was incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Travis County Jail. Meanwhile, multiple arrest warrants were obtained for Brown, including felony criminal mischief-destruction of public monument, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief, attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer, resisting arrest, interference with public duties and participating in a riot, according to a release.
Both arrests are the result of ongoing investigations by DPS special agents who reviewed hundreds of hours of videos from various media platforms, surveillance camera footage, law enforcement databases and open source information over the last several weeks, and the investigation continues.
The first arrest occurred earlier in the week, when a 23-year-old Austin man was charged in connection with vandalism and damage caused to the Capitol during the May 30 protest.
Keegan Dalton Godsey was arrested June 23 without incident for felony criminal mischief, riot and interference with public duties, according to a release from the agency.
At this time, “DPS is working with Capital Area Crime Stoppers to locate several individuals who were captured on video and in photos during an active assault on DPS troopers” at approximately 3:30 p.m. during the May 30 protest, the release stated.
DPS officials are encouraging those with information about this specific event or of those involved are urged to contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
Contact Crime Stoppers at 800-893-TIPS (8477) or 512-472-TIPS (8447); online at www.austincrimestoppers.org; or by mobile app: P3 Tips.
