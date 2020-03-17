Effective at 1 p.m.Tuesday, until further notice, the City of Jacksonville will close all City offices to public access, except for the Jacksonville Police Department lobby. This closure applies to City Hall, the Municipal Court, the Customer Service Center, the utilities payments Drive-thru window and all other municipal services.
City staff will continue work in normal job functions assisting residents and customers, just not with face-to-face contact. Below are features of how this change may affect residents:
Residents are encouraged to make any payments to the City via online or telephone.
The City’s Municipal Court, and Utilities payment suites are available on the City website www.jacksonvilletx.org by clicking the ‘Payments’ tab.
Appointments with individual employees will take place at the discretion of individuals involved in the meeting.
All night deposit boxes will still be operational.
Lake Jacksonville is not affected by this closure.
These decisions were made after careful consideration and consultation with our partners. The City of Jacksonville appreciates your understanding in this response and, will continue to provide updates as it becomes available.
For more information, please visit the COVID-19 resource page on the City of Jacksonville website www.jacksonvilletx.org by clicking the ‘Emergency Management’ tab.
