The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of a suspect in its investigation into the homicide of a Waxahachie man.
Investigators asked for the public’s help to locate the suspect, Trenton James Adams, who was arrested April 8 by the Houston Police Department.
According to ECSO, officers took him into custody around 8 a.m. in an apartment complex in Houston and he was taken to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment.
Once arraigned, he will be sent to the Ellis County Jail in Waxahachie.
His arrest came after deputies responded to a report of a dead body, later identified as Jordan Von Hoffman of Waxahachie, March 24 to the 6900 block Ensign Road in Ennis. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations discovered evidence linking him to the homicide and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Ellis County Justice of Peace pronounced the victim deceased. An autopsy was ordered and the body was sent to the Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office thanked the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Houston Police Department, Department of Public Safety – Texas Rangers, and the Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office for their assistance.
