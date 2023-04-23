UPDATE: 9:45 a.m. Sunday, April 23,
Dexter Lynn Davis, 29, of Jacksonville, was arrested Saturday evening in Jacksonville on an unrelated charge and was later charged with capital murder. He was transported to the Cherokee County jail and processed without incident.
The victims have been identified as, Toyn B. McCuin, 37, from Bullard and Coray R. McCuin, 35, from Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead.
According to a press release, officers and EMS responded to the scene after a caller reported a dead person around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22 in the 1000 block of Clemons Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The Texas Rangers are assisting the Jacksonville Police Department with the investigation and both law enforcement agencies, are working diligently to identify and arrest the shooter.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Sergeant Hollis with the
Jacksonville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 903-339-3338.
