TROUP - According to a Facebook account dedicated to providing information concerning Cooper Reid, a Troup High School junior that suffered a brain injury during last Friday's football game against Buffalo High School, a MRI on Tuesday has indicated that Cooper has suffered a stroke.
Doctors are encouraged by his youth and are hoping to soon be able to slowly reduce the amount of sedation that he receives in order to see how his body responds.
There has been outpouring of support for Cooper and his family in the past few days from the Troup and East Texas area, as well as from other parts of the state.
At this point, the Reid family says the thing that is needed the most is for everyone to continue praying for Cooper.
