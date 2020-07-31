UPDATED AT 10 PM FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2020:
According to a press release issued Friday evening by Dickson, a recovered body found early morning near the County Road 3906 and 3901 intersection was identified Randy Davenport, 25, of Jacksonville. Davenport is believed to be the victim of an apparent homicide, the release stated.
Officials continue to ask for the public's help in providing information in the case.
Please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 903-683-2271 or Crime Stoppers at 903-586-7861.
CHEROKEE COUNTY – Investigators are seeking information from the public regarding a body discovered Friday morning on County Road 3906.
According to Captain Fred Butler, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call about 7 a.m. Friday morning, of a man lying in the road.
Butler said when deputies arrived, they observed a white male in the road, with blood in the area. The man was unresponsive, and EMS was called to the scene.
Sheriff's investigator Brent Dixon said the department “is following up on every lead we come across,” and requested that residents with any information please contact the sheriff's office at 903-683-2271 or Crime Stoppers, 903-586-7867.
The Sheriff's Department was expected to issue a release regarding the case late Friday afternoon, according to officials.
