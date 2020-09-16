Two men aboard a a Piper Malibu Mirage that crashed Wednesday afternoon at the Cherokee County Airport are unharmed, according to Texas DPS officials.
Troopers responded to a call of a crash at the airport, at 1:40 p.m., said Sgt. Jean Dark, public information officer for the DPS – Tyler District.
“The investigator's (preliminary) report indicates that the Piper Malibu Mirage, tail number N972DD, had experienced a stall close to the runway, causing a hard landing that collapsed the landing gear, and the aircraft came to rest on the runway,” she said.
Pilot Bradley Charles Thomas, 45, of Richardson, and instructor, Benjamin Case, 26, of Jacksonville were uninjured. FAA has been notified.
