UPDATED AT 9:30 P.M. MONDAY
Organizer Jen Bowen has announced that Pastor Ceola Curley Jr. of Sweet Union Baptist Church will offer a prayer and a speech prior to the walk Wednesday evening.
Plans are to conclude the first portion of the event at the church, 302 N. Main St., then immediately disperse to Lincoln Park for a "meet your neighbor" gathering, she said. The park is located at 1011 M.B. Davis Dr., just off Martin Luther King Drive.
- - -
A 7 p.m. “walk of unity” is slated for Wednesday in Jacksonville as a show of support for George Floyd and others who died this year during police-related incidents.
Floyd died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis as Officer Derek Chauvin detained him. Chauvin was subsequently charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, according to Associated Press reports.
Three other officers at the scene also were fired, AP reported.
Jacksonville resident Jen Bowen recently took to social media in a call for local residents to show support for victims as they disavowed “police officers abusing their power.”
Her hope is for the peaceful gathering to bring that message home, and “we ask that you please be courteous and respectful to everyone, as our black community really need our love and support during this uncertain time,” Bowen said.
Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams confirmed the route for the Wednesday event, which begins in front of the Tomato Bowl and processes along East Commerce Street to Main Street, then heads north on Main Street to Sweet Union Baptist Church.
A separate event, reported to be scheduled that same day, has not been confirmed by police, Williams said.
Noting that every precaution is being taken to ensure a peaceful gathering, he added that city officials are “finalizing a letter to downtown business owners so they can make operational decisions.
“We support anyone who wants to assemble in a safe manner, but we have a zero tolerance stance on violence or destruction of private property,” Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.