The 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center indicates that Hurricane Laura is now a Category 4 cyclone, packing winds in the 130 to 156 m.p.h. range.
Laura is located 200 miles south, southwest of Port Arthur, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 140 m.p.h.
The storm, which is expected to turn slightly north or northwest this afternoon, is forecast to make landfall early Thursday morning near the Texas-Louisiana border region.
Hurricane force winds, along with damaging wind gusts, are expected to spread inland to portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana on Thursday.
