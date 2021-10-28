UPDATED: (3:55 p.m.)More than 3,000 Oncor customers in Cherokee County are without power

Update: High winds continue to be negatively impacting electricity connections and delivery for many Oncor customers in Cherokee County. The latest figures provided by Oncor indicate 3,115 accounts are without power as of 3:55 p.m. Thur. The number of outages in Rusk has swelled to 1,808 and Jacksonville now has 352 homes/businesses in the dark. In the Alto area, 816 accounts are without power.
The gusty winds led in by a cold front on Wednesday have been responsible for over 2,100 Oncor customers in Cherokee County losing their electricity on Thursday.
As of 1:53 p.m. Thursday, Oncor is reporting 1,568 accounts in Rusk, many in the downtown area, are in the dark; 288 customers in New Summerfield are in the same boat; 186 Jacksonville customers have no electricity and six accounts in Ponta are powerless.
The estimated times of restoration are as follows: Rusk (6:30 p.m.); New Summerfield (5:30 p.m.); Jacksonville (12:30 a.m., Friday) and Ponta (7 p.m.).
