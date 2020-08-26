Confirmed school, business closings
Metro Creative

This story will be updated as information is received.

Delayed opening, Thurs., Aug 27 – Wells City Hall. Employees will be in office at 11 a.m., weather permitting

Closed Thurs., Aug. 27

Alto ISD

Jacksonville ISD

City of Jacksonville (all public bldgs; essential services to remain open)

Jacksonville College

Lake Strike offices

Closed Thurs., Aug. 27 and Fri. Aug. 28

Wells ISD (remote learning to take place)

Closed Wed.. Aug. 26-Friday, Aug. 28

Stephen F. Austin State University

