This story will be updated as information is received.
Delayed opening, Thurs., Aug 27 – Wells City Hall. Employees will be in office at 11 a.m., weather permitting
Closed Thurs., Aug. 27
Alto ISD
Jacksonville ISD
City of Jacksonville (all public bldgs; essential services to remain open)
Jacksonville College
Lake Strike offices
Closed Thurs., Aug. 27 and Fri. Aug. 28
Wells ISD (remote learning to take place)
Closed Wed.. Aug. 26-Friday, Aug. 28
Stephen F. Austin State University
