Kilgore College will be closed Thurs., Aug. 27, and will resume to normal operations Friday, depending on the weather. In the meantime, night classes will be held as planned Wednesday night.
Delayed opening, Thurs., Aug 27 – Wells City Hall. Employees will be in office at 11 a.m., weather permitting
Closed Thurs., Aug. 27
Alto ISD
Jacksonville ISD
City of Jacksonville (all public bldgs; essential services to remain open)
Jacksonville College
Lake Strike offices
Closed Thurs., Aug. 27 and Fri. Aug. 28
Wells ISD (remote learning to take place)
Closed Wed.. Aug. 26-Friday, Aug. 28
Stephen F. Austin State University
