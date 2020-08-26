This story will be updated as information is received.
Rusk ISD has canceled school for Thursday, Aug. 27; district officials also said that School@Home also has been canceled Thursday.
Kilgore College will be closed Thursday, Aug. 27, and will resume to normal operations Friday, depending on the weather. In the meantime, night classes will be held as planned Wednesday night.
Delayed opening, Thursday, Aug 27 – Wells City Hall. Employees will be in office at 11 a.m., weather permitting
ClosedThursday, Aug. 27
Alto ISD
Jacksonville ISD
City of Jacksonville (all public bldgs; essential services to remain open)
Jacksonville College
Lake Strike offices
Closed Thursday, Aug. 27 and Fri. Aug. 28
Wells ISD (remote learning to take place)
Closed Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 26-28
Stephen F. Austin State University
