UPDATED AT 9:45 PM FRIDAY:
An Amber Alert has been issued for Armaidrie Antwan Marquie Argumon, male, one month, Last seen Sept. 18, 2020, in Wells, Texas
UPDATED AT 6:20 PM FRIDAY:
According to a Facebook message on its page, Wells Police Department said that it also is working with the Texas Ranger to find the missing infant.
"At this time we ask anyone that has spotted a Green Ford Ranger to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department. An Amber Alert has been issued. As more information comes in the public will be updated," the post stated.
WELLS – Area law enforcement agents have launched a search for a missing month-old boy from Wells, who was reported last seen between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, the infant was reported missing by a family member.
The department is working with the Wells Police Department in a combined investigation. At this time, Dickson said the agencies are conducting numerous interviews and are working on getting an Amber Alert issued.
Both agencies are asking the public for help; if anyone has information about the infant's location, please contact the Wells Police Department at 936-867-5593, or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, 903-683-2271.
