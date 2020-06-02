UPDATED (2:40 p.m., Tuesday) Laura Sanchez, 35, of Waco has been arrested on a warrant in connection to the death of her son, Frankie Gonzalez.
WACO — Multiple media outlets are reporting that a body of a young child was found in a trash dumpster on Tuesday morning near the intersection of 27th St. and Alice St. in Waco.
Waco Police have not confirmed the age or sex of the victim, but it is believed to be 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez, who was last seen in Cameron Park on Monday morning.
Gonzalez' mother had taken the boy to the restroom while visiting a splash pad at the park around 2:30 p.m. On Monday, and while she looked away briefly, the child disappeared.
Officials issued an Amber Alert on Monday evening.
