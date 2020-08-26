The National Weather Service issued shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday a tornado watch for Cherokee County.
The watch, which includes a total of 14 counties in East Texas, is set to expire at 9 p.m. tonight.
Forty parishes in west and west central Louisiana are also under a Tornado Watch, and it too expires at 9 p.m. this evening.
NWS officials also report that Cherokee and surrounding counties remains under a flash flood watch through Friday morning.
“Rainfall totals of 5 to 8 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 10 inches are possible,” according to www.weather.gov.“Small streams, creeks, bayous, and ditches may rapidly overflow their banks inmultiples places. Flood waters can enter many structures withinmultiple communities and streets and parking lots become flooded with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions will becomedangerous as roads become flooded,” the site noted.
In Jacksonville, Police Chief Joe Williams said winds will "be the bigger issue for us, such as downed trees and power going out. And we are prepared."
