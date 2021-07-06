UPDATE: Henderson Police located Lexi Thibodeaux in Henderson Tuesday evening.
The Henderson Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing person.
Lexi Thibodeaux left a residence voluntarily on Monday and has not been seen since.
Thibodeaux stands 5'-3” and weights 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
When last seen she was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Lexi Thibodeaux is asked to call Detective Bynum with the Henderson Police Department at (903) 657-3512.
