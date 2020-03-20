A large wood-framed house located on Kickapoo Street, just west of the Gillespie Avenue intersection received major damage after a fire ignited on Friday morning.
The structure was fully involved when first responders arrived on the scene about 8:40 a.m.
According to Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Fortner, the family did safely get out of the structure, and a dog was found trapped but alive during the incident.
"I'm highly shocked it survived," Fortner said. "But it had hidden itself up in a safe room in the back, and we found it towards the end (of fighting the fire)."
Fortner said the family was also able to save family memorabilia inside the home.
JFD responded to the blaze along with the Jacksonville Police Department and city officials.
"I'm proud of everybody for working together," Fortner said.
Firemen and police officers were forced to work around downed power lines at the location as a pouring rain fell.
The cause of the fire had yet to be determined as of early Friday afternoon.
Progress Editor April Barbe contributed to this story.
