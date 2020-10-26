3:10 p.m. Monday — The Texas Department of Transportation says the accident site should be cleared by 7 p.m. Monday evening. According to a law enforcement official at the scene, who is not authorized to release information, the driver of the truck did not survive the crash. The driver is reported to be from outside of the East Texas area.
RUSK — An accident involving an 18-wheeler has traffic on U.S. 69 down to one lane in each direction.
The truck ran off of the roadway and into a wooded area about a mile south of the Hwy. 69 and FM 241 intersection early Monday afternoon.
There has been no official word from the Texas Department of Public Safety on injuries or fatalities at this time.
Southbound traffic has been diverted to the northbound lane of Hwy. 69, which will have one lane going in each direction until the scene has been cleared.
DPS asks motorists to avoid the area if possible.
