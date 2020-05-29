UPDATE: 1:23 p.m., Friday. Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, according to the Hennipen County Attorney, Mike Freeman.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in custody after pleading that he could not breathe, was arrested Friday.
Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin.
Harrington did not reveal what specific charges Chauvin was arrested on.
The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.
With smoke drifting over Minneapolis, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday acknowledged the “abject failure” of the response to this week’s violent protests and called for swift justice for police involved in the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white officer knelt on his neck.
Walz said the state would take over the response and that it’s time to show respect and dignity to those who are suffering.
“Minneapolis and St. Paul are on fire. The fire is still smoldering in our streets. The ashes are symbolic of decades and generations of pain, of anguish unheard,” Walz said, adding. “Now generations of pain is manifesting itself in front of the world — and the world is watching.”
