The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Uribe’s Barber Salon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Nov. 16.
The shop, located at 202 E. Woodrow Street, accepts both appointments and walk-ins. The business advertises a family-friendly atmosphere.
Uribe’s Barber Shop has been in business since 2019 and provides men’s and boy’s haircuts, detailed haircuts with blade and beard trims and details among other services.
The business maintains a Facebook page, Uribe’s Barber Salon, and can be contacted by calling, 903-721-6670, or via email, uribe.barber.salon@gmail.com.
A link to the shop’s website, uribebarbersalon.wixsite.com/uribesbarbersalon-1, can be found on their Facebook page.
