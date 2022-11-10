Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.