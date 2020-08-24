WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Agriculture reminds communities, farmers and ranchers, families and small businesses in the path of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura of its programs to provide assistance in the wake of disasters.
USDA staff in the regional, state and county offices stand ready and are eager to help, the organization said in a release.
In a continuing effort to serve the American people, USDA partnered with FEMA and other disaster-focused organizations tp create the Disaster Resource Center.
“This central source of information utilizes a searchable knowledge base of disaster-related resources powered by agents with subject matter expertise,” the release stated. “The Disaster Resource Center website and web tool now provide an easy access point to find USDA disaster information and assistance.”
A disaster assistance discovery tool designed by the agency is specifically targeted to rural and agricultural issues, walking producers through five questions that generate personalized results identifying which USDA disaster assistance programs can help them recover from a natural disaster.
Additionally, USDA encourages residents and small businesses in impact zones to contact USDA offices which meet their individual needs, as well as offers suggestions for preparation of the storms:
• Place appliance thermometers in both the refrigerator and the freezer to ensure temperatures remain food safe during a power outage. Safe temperatures are 40°F or below in the refrigerator, 0°F or below in the freezer.
• Freeze water in small plastic storage bags or containers prior to a storm. These containers are small enough to fit around the food in the refrigerator and freezer to help keep food cold.
• Freeze refrigerated items, such as leftovers, milk and fresh meat and poultry that you may not need immediately – this helps keep them at a safe temperature longer.
• Consider getting 50 pounds of dry or block ice if a lengthy power outage is possible. This amount of ice should keep a fully-stocked 18-cubic-feet freezer cold for two days
• Group foods together in the freezer – this ‘igloo’ effect helps the food stay cold longer.
• Keep a few days’ worth of ready-to-eat foods that do not require cooking or cooling.
Owners of meat and poultry producing businesses who have questions or concerns may contact the FSIS Small Plant Help Desk by phone at 1-877-FSIS-HELP (1-877-374-7435), by email at infosource@fsis.usda.gov, or 24/7 online at www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/regulatory-compliance/svsp/sphelpdesk.
Meanwhile, the agency's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service urges folks in the potential path of the hurricane to prepare now – not just for yourselves, but also for your pets and your livestock.
Protecting livestock during a disaster:
• Plan for evacuation – know how you will evacuate and where you will go. If it is not feasible to evacuate your livestock, be sure to provide adequate food and water that will last them until you can return, and a strong shelter.
• If you are planning to move livestock out of state, make sure to contact the State Veterinarian’s Office in the receiving state before you move any animals. You also may contact APHIS Veterinary Services state offices for information and assistance about protecting and moving livestock.
• Listen to emergency officials – evacuate if asked to do so.
The USDA has an emergency loan program that provides eligible farmers low-interest loans to help them recover from production and physical losses. USDA’s emergency loan program is triggered when a natural disaster is designated by the Secretary of Agriculture or a natural disaster or emergency is declared by the President under the Stafford Act.
USDA also offers additional programs tailored to the needs of specific agricultural sectors to help producers weather the financial impacts of major disasters and rebuild their operations.
To learn more, visit USDA's disaster resources website. For more information on USDA disaster assistance programs, please contact your local USDA Service Center.
To find your local USDA Service Center go to farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
