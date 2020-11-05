The Trump Administration announced the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $891 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 43 states.
“Upgrading water infrastructure provides a path to economic growth and protects the health and safety of people who live and work in rural areas,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner to rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
These 220 projects will help improve rural water infrastructure for 787,000 residents. The projects are being funded through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.
The Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less.
Among the projects slated for Texas, East Smith County Sewer Service & Water Supply Corporation will receive a $4,389,000 grant and a $2,101,000 loan to construct a collection system, wastewater treatment plant and disposal system. There is currently no wastewater system in the proposed project area. Sewer from the dwellings is treated and disposed on-site. The existing on-site sewer systems are owned, operated and maintained by each homeowner. Due to the failing on-site systems, growth in the area has been limited. Some homeowners have even been forced to move due to high costs of maintaining their systems. Once this project is completed, all residents of this area will have access to a safe and reliable wastewater disposal system.
To learn more about the investment resources for rural areas, interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office.
