In response to the winter storms that hit Texas in February 2021, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is offering farmers and ranchers technical and financial assistance to repair and replace certain damaged conservation practices.
NRCS accepts conservation program applications year-round; however, applications for 2021 winter storm recovery funding must be submitted by one of three deadlines: March 5, March 19, or April 2, 2021. After each deadline, applications will be ranked and approved as soon as possible so conservation work can begin. Producers must submit a separate application by one of the ranking deadlines for this disaster sign-up to be considered.
Farmers and ranchers negatively impacted by winter weather are encouraged to contact their local NRCS office to seek assistance.
For those living in Cherokee County, there is an office located at 4361 Loop 343 West in Rusk.
Contact Christopher Lynn at the Farm Service Agency Office by phone (903) 683-4232, extension 2; or by email, chris.lynn@tx.usda.gov.
For the Natural Resource Conservation Service office, contact Julie Moore by phone, (903) 683-4669, Ext. 3; or email, Julie.Moore@usda.gov.
For additional information, visit nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/news/tx/newsroom/releases/ and search for the document dated Feb. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.