Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports should make an appointment with the Cherokee-Rusk County Farm Service Agency (FSA) before the applicable deadline.
“In order to comply with USDA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Chris Lynn, FSA’s County Executive Director in Cherokee-Rusk County. “Our FSA staff is available to assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”
An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch and its intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the loss of benefits.
The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Cherokee-Rusk County: July 15, 2021 , Grass - Forage and Grazing
Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact the Cherokee-Rusk County FSA office to set up an in-person or phone appointment.
To file a crop acreage report, you will need to provide:
• Crop and crop type or variety.
• Intended use of the crop.
• Number of acres of the crop.
• Map with approximate boundaries for the crop.
• Planting date(s).
• Planting pattern, when applicable.
• Producer shares.
• Irrigation practice(s).
• Acreage prevented from planting, when applicable.
• Other information as required.
The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:
• If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
• If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered forage and grazing crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.
For questions, contact the Cherokee-Rusk County FSA office at (903) 561-6042.
The Cherokee Service Center is open to limited visitors by appointment only. Staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools.
Contact the Cherokee County FSA at (903) 683-4234 to make an in-person or phone appointment.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
