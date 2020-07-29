Use caution if receiving unsolicited seed packets from China

Some Texans have received unsolicited seed packets from China in recent days.
According to Sid Miller, Texas Agriculture Commissioner, one should be very cautious when handing such seeds, which often arrive in the mail wrapped in shipping materials labeled “jewelry”.
“I am urging folks to take this matter seriously,” Miller said. “An invasive plant species might not sound threatening, but these small invaders could destroy Texas agriculture.”
Authorities say if a person receives the seeds, keep them in the original packaging and do not open them.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is collecting the foreign seeds and is in the process of testing them to determine if they are harmful to agriculture or the environment.
At this point the USDA believes the seeds are a “brushing scam” in which individuals receive unsolicited items from a seller, who then posts fictitious customer reviews to boost sales of the items.
