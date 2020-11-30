USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines

With a significant increase in the number of greeting cards and packages that are expected to be handled by the United States Postal Service (USPS) this holiday season due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is even more imperative that senders take not of shipping deadlines.
Postal Service officials say they expect their volume to ramp up beginning on Dec. 7.
Monday, Dec. 14 is expected to be the busiest shipping day of the year for the USPS, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week for the USPS.
USPS officials say they have been preparing for the holiday season for months and that they feel confident in their ability to deliver cards, letters and packages on time.
USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines
The USPS recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses and Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office addresses:
Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service
Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service (not guaranteed, unless otherwise noted)
